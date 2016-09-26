Security guard critical after East Rand shooting

A Fidelity Security guard was left critically injured after a shooting incident on Kelly Road in Jet Park, on the East Rand, today.

ER24 paramedics, along with local authorities, arrived on the scene and found a cash-in-transit vehicle parked on the side of the road, Boksburg Advertiser reported.

“One man was found lying on the pavement, while several others were found walking around on the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

He said paramedics assessed the man and found he had sustained several gunshot wounds to his legs and arms, leaving him in a critical condition.

Paramedics treated the man and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated, he was transported to The Life Glynnwood Hospital for further treatment,” Meiring said.

It is understood the security members had been attending to business in a nearby building on Kelly Road when they were attacked by an unknown number of gunmen.

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

– Caxton News Service