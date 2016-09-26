menu
National 26.9.2016 03:42 pm

Security guard critical after East Rand shooting

Maile Matsimela
The place in Kelly Road where the shooting took place.

The place in Kelly Road where the shooting took place.

It is understood security guards were attending to business when they were attacked by an unknown number of gunmen.

A Fidelity Security guard was left critically injured after a shooting incident on Kelly Road in Jet Park, on the East Rand, today.

ER24 paramedics, along with local authorities, arrived on the scene and found a cash-in-transit vehicle parked on the side of the road, Boksburg Advertiser reported.

“One man was found lying on the pavement, while several others were found walking around on the scene,” said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

He said paramedics assessed the man and found he had sustained several gunshot wounds to his legs and arms, leaving him in a critical condition.

Paramedics treated the man and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions.

“Once treated, he was transported to The Life Glynnwood Hospital for further treatment,” Meiring said.

It is understood the security members had been attending to business in a nearby building on Kelly Road when they were attacked by an unknown number of gunmen.

Local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1
National

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.