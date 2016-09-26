menu
National 26.9.2016 04:00 pm

Buses shot at in Pretoria

Kayla van Petegem
Three buses were shot at in Pretoria on Monday morning. Picture: Supplied

Three buses were shot at in Pretoria on Monday morning. Picture: Supplied

A white Mercedes-Benz is suspected of involvement in the attacks.

According to Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, two buses were shot at in Pretoria North and a third in Waverley, Rekord Moot reported.

“A bus driver from the Wonderboom bus depot heard the shots and immediately drove to the police station to report it,” Mahamba said.

Nobody has been injured in the attack.

This was the second attack this week. The first attack happened on President Steyn Street in Pretoria North.

Mahamba said a white Mercedes-Benz was suspected of involvement in the attacks.

“A case was opened at the Pretoria North Police Station,” Mahamba said.

Villeria police spokesperson Captain Coba Brits said police had not received any report about the shootings, and Pretoria North police could not be reached for comment.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1
National

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.