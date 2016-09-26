Buses shot at in Pretoria

According to Tshwane metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, two buses were shot at in Pretoria North and a third in Waverley, Rekord Moot reported.

“A bus driver from the Wonderboom bus depot heard the shots and immediately drove to the police station to report it,” Mahamba said.

Nobody has been injured in the attack.

This was the second attack this week. The first attack happened on President Steyn Street in Pretoria North.

Mahamba said a white Mercedes-Benz was suspected of involvement in the attacks.

“A case was opened at the Pretoria North Police Station,” Mahamba said.

Villeria police spokesperson Captain Coba Brits said police had not received any report about the shootings, and Pretoria North police could not be reached for comment.

