Mpumalanga man shoots another, then himself

A case of attempted murder has been opened at Witbank Police Station, but no charges were laid until the suspect woke up in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Witbank News reports.

It is still unclear what happened on Saturday evening, September 17, at 5pm, but it is alleged that T Motloung was driving towards Middelburg on the Old Middelburg Road with his cousin.

When they approached the corner of OR Tambo and the Old Middelburg Road to turn right, a car left the the Sasol Garage and made a U-turn right in front of Motloung.

The car then started slowing down as Motloung drove behind him. Suddenly the other driver climbed out of his car and started swearing at Motloung and his cousin.

Then the driver of the other vehicle went back to his car and returned with a firearm and started shooting at Motloung.

READ MORE: Video: Fire disrupts operations at Simba plant

According to Motloung, 11 shots were fired, and once the driver of the other vehicle had finished shooting he then climbed into his vehicle and drove off.

After this incident, it is alleged the suspect returned home in Die Heuwel, where he shot himself.

Emergency services responded to the scene, where he was stabilised and taken to Life Cosmos Hospital for further treatment.

He was later transferred to eMalahleni Private Hospital, where he is currently in ICU.

Valerie Shanahan, spokesperson from eMalahleni Private Hospital, spoke to the Citizen and confirmed that Motloung was out of ICU and discharged after undergoing an operation.

Witbank Police Station could not be reached for more information.

– Caxton News Service