menu
National 30.9.2016 12:18 pm

Mpumalanga man shoots another, then himself

Samantha Traill/More Love Mafu
Attempted murder case.

Attempted murder case.

The victim has recovered from his wounds.

A case of attempted murder has been opened at Witbank Police Station, but no charges were laid until the suspect woke up in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Witbank News reports.

It is still unclear what happened on Saturday evening, September 17, at 5pm, but it is alleged that T Motloung was driving towards Middelburg on the Old Middelburg Road with his cousin.

When they approached the corner of OR Tambo and the Old Middelburg Road to turn right, a car left the the Sasol Garage and made a U-turn right in front of Motloung.

The car then started slowing down as Motloung drove behind him. Suddenly the other driver climbed out of his car and started swearing at Motloung and his cousin.

Then the driver of the other vehicle went back to his car and returned with a firearm and started shooting at Motloung.

READ MORE: Video: Fire disrupts operations at Simba plant

According to Motloung, 11 shots were fired, and once the driver of the other vehicle had finished shooting he then climbed into his vehicle and drove off.

After this incident, it is alleged the suspect returned home in Die Heuwel, where he shot himself.

Emergency services responded to the scene, where he was stabilised and taken to Life Cosmos Hospital for further treatment.

He was later transferred to eMalahleni Private Hospital, where he is currently in ICU.

Valerie Shanahan, spokesperson from eMalahleni Private Hospital, spoke to the Citizen and confirmed that Motloung was out of ICU and discharged after undergoing an operation.

Witbank Police Station could not be reached for more information.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Father, daughter shot at in cellphone heist 6.7.2016
Mamelodi bus violence turns ugly 3.7.2015
Cop searches and shoots passenger 21.5.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.