Twitter bashes Unathi over beaded wig

Sticks and stones may break Unathi Msengana’s bones, but words will never hurt her, it seems, after Twitter attacked her for wearing a beaded wig on South African Idols on Sunday evening.

“I can’t concentrate, Unathi’s hair/wig is distracting #IdolsSA,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Unathi’s wig looks like it’s about to sing ‘you don’t come around, to see me in the week,” another commented.

But despite the hate for the wig, trendy fashionista, TV and radio presenter Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba loved Msengana’s look and gave it a thumbs up, along with a few of Msengana’s other followers.

“You look like royalty. Hair accessory is so bomb!! #IdolsSA” Thank you Babey. I love you!” Matheba wrote.

“Gosh I love your wig, but your attitude even more. I’m taking it for me. I’ll do me and let everyone else do themselves,” one Twitter follower told her.