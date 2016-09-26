menu
Mgosi 26.9.2016 04:24 pm

Masango set to jon SuperSport in January?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mandla Masango (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United have not given up on bringing former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango back from Denmark.

A souce claims Matsatsantsa were close to signing the player, but the transfer deadline put a spanner in the works.

Masango is said to have expressed his desire to come back to South Africa and reuniting with his former coach at Kaizer Chiefs has convinced him.

“They could have signed him, but the deal fell through because of time constraints. There was not enough time to seal it before the transfer deadline but they are still negotiating and he might come back in January,” said a source.

Masango is on the books of Randers FC in Denmark.

