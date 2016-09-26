Boks resume their preparations

Bok coach Allister Coetzee said all the players took part in training on Monday when they enjoyed their first training session since returning from New Zealand more than a week ago.

“The only player who didn’t take part full is wing Bryan Habana, who has a slight bout of gastro, but all the players are fit for consideration this weekend,” said Coetzee.

Hooker and captain Adriaan Strauss also recovered from a cramp that forced him off the field shortly after halftime in the Test against the All Blacks to be replaced by young Malcolm Marx, who earned his first cap.

Also fit are flyhalf Pat Lambie, who has recovered from the concussion he suffered in the opening Test of the year back in June against Ireland in Cape Town, as well as lock Lood de Jager, who has recovered from the ankle injury that forced him out of the All Blacks Test.

Two other players who were carrying niggles prior to the All Black test, fullback Johan Goosen (ankle) and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk (chest), have been cleared, and even their starting positions have been widely debated after the big 41-13 loss to New Zealand.

While the returning Willie le Roux could replace Goosen at fullback, it’s been speculated that either Goosen, Lambie or Morne Steyn could replace the struggling Elton Jantjies at flyhalf.

On Monday morning kicking coach Louis Koen was also spotted at the Bok training.

“Louis has always been part as part of Saru’s mobi unit, but because of his involvement with the U18s, he wasn’t available to us recently,” said Coetzee.

The test on Saturday kicks off at 5pm.