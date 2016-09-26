menu
Super Rugby 26.9.2016 04:20 pm

Boks resume their preparations

Rudolph Jacobs
Springbok players during the South African national rugby team training session at Fourways High School on September 26, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Springbok players during the South African national rugby team training session at Fourways High School on September 26, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The Springboks received a clean bill of health of Monday in Fourways as they started their preparations for the Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Loftus on Saturday.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee said all the players took part in training on Monday when they enjoyed their first training session since returning from New Zealand more than a week ago.

“The only player who didn’t take part full is wing Bryan Habana, who has a slight bout of gastro, but all the players are fit for consideration this weekend,” said Coetzee.

Hooker and captain Adriaan Strauss also recovered from a cramp that forced him off the field shortly after halftime in the Test against the All Blacks to be replaced by young Malcolm Marx, who earned his first cap.

Also fit are flyhalf Pat Lambie, who has recovered from the concussion he suffered in the opening Test of the year back in June against Ireland in Cape Town, as well as lock Lood de Jager, who has recovered from the ankle injury that forced him out of the All Blacks Test.

Two other players who were carrying niggles prior to the All Black test, fullback Johan Goosen (ankle) and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk (chest), have been cleared, and even their starting positions have been widely debated after the big 41-13 loss to New Zealand.

While the returning Willie le Roux could replace Goosen at fullback, it’s been speculated that either Goosen, Lambie or Morne Steyn could replace the struggling Elton Jantjies at flyhalf.

On Monday morning kicking coach Louis Koen was also spotted at the Bok training.

“Louis has always been part as part of Saru’s mobi unit, but because of his involvement with the U18s, he wasn’t available to us recently,” said Coetzee.

The test on Saturday kicks off at 5pm.

Related Stories
Binder burns his way into history 24.9.2016
Boks missed 22 tackles 23.9.2016
Springbok players released for Currie Cup duty 19.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1
National

‘Unlucky’ lotto ticket causes death and mayhem on N1

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.