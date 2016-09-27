Sex shacks erected in Pretoria open field

Tshwane metro police are intent on “handling the situation” after sex workers built 24 shacks in an open field in Pretoria West, The New Age reports.

The paper reports the sex workers operate on a site near Von Hagen Street, where their crew watched clients going in and out of shacks between 9am and 6pm – apparently the official business hours – and also found that the women charged R30 a round.

The sex workers are said to be between the ages of 19 and 53, and come from the nearby areas of Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Kwamhlanga.

According to a Rekord Moot report from May, the body of a woman was discovered in the area last year November. Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) accused police of failing to do their job in response to the apparent murder.

Sweat director Sally Shackleton said: “The police in question have shown no empathy after they found a woman’s body. They refused to take statements from some of the women, which may have assisted the investigation.”

According to Shackleton, sex workers in the area regularly complain about harassment at the hands of cops.

Tshwane metro police department spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba told the The New Age they were determined to sort out what they considered to be a problem.

“We want to engage sex workers’ organisations because they are accusing us of harassing sex workers when conducting our operations. We want to bring to their understanding the criminal part of what they are doing, and we want to jointly forge a way forward,” Mahamba said.

The sex workers reportedly also benefit from the protection of pimps, and one of the men said they were there to look after the women so they did not get harassed by men who wanted to sleep with them for free.