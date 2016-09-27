menu
National 27.9.2016 03:38 pm

Sex shacks erected in Pretoria open field

Citizen reporter
A well-known hideout for sex workers under a bridge. Photo: Nthabiseng Madumo.

A well-known hideout for sex workers under a bridge. Photo: Nthabiseng Madumo.

Clients were reportedly seen going in and out of the shacks for ‘R30 rounds’.

Tshwane metro police are intent on “handling the situation” after sex workers built 24 shacks in an open field in Pretoria West, The New Age reports.

The paper reports the sex workers operate on a site near Von Hagen Street, where their crew watched clients going in and out of shacks between 9am and 6pm – apparently the official business hours – and also found that the women charged R30 a round.

The sex workers are said to be between the ages of 19 and 53, and come from the nearby areas of Hammanskraal, Soshanguve and Kwamhlanga.

According to a Rekord Moot report from May, the body of a woman was discovered in the area last year November. Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (Sweat) accused police of failing to do their job in response to the apparent murder.

Sweat director Sally Shackleton said: “The police in question have shown no empathy after they found a woman’s body. They refused to take statements from some of the women, which may have assisted the investigation.”

According to Shackleton, sex workers in the area regularly complain about harassment at the hands of cops.

READ: Pretoria cops ‘harass’ sex workers

Tshwane metro police department spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba told the The New Age they were determined to sort out what they considered to be a problem.

“We want to engage sex workers’ organisations because they are accusing us of harassing sex workers when conducting our operations. We want to bring to their understanding the criminal part of what they are doing, and we want to jointly forge a way forward,” Mahamba said.

The sex workers reportedly also benefit from the protection of pimps, and one of the men said they were there to look after the women so they did not get harassed by men who wanted to sleep with them for free.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.