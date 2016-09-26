menu
PSL hails Sundowns for reaching Caf final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns Team picture (Back row i-r) Hlompho Kekana, Dennis Onyango, Anthony Laffor, Wayne Arendse, Tiyani Mabunda and Thabo Nthethe (Front row i-r) Tebogo Langerman, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly, Asavela Mbekile and Percy Tau during the 2016 CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Zesco at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on September 24, 2016 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League acting Chief Executive, Mato Madlala has heaped praises on Mamelodi Sundowns for reaching the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

Sundowns beat Zesco United 2-0 on Saturday to reach the continental competition final for the first time since 2001.

Madlala said Sundowns’ feat must be celebrated by all South Africans.

“We are extremely proud of what has been achieved by our member, Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League. We watched on Saturday night when they played Zesco United and we were filled with pride. Not only did we celebrate the victory, but we were also impressed by the manner it was achieved,” said Madlala.

“As Mamelodi Sundowns edge closer to making history and conquer African club football, as the League, we are equally excited about this progress. Their success will always be associated with the PSL. We would like to congratulate them on the achievement so far. Of course the big task lies ahead in the final but we are confident they will ride this wave and bring glory to the country.”

Sundowns will face Zamalek of Egypt in a two-legged final.

The Brazilians will host the first leg on October 14, and then travel to Cairo for the second leg on October 21.

