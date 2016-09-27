Nxasana says NPA boss Shaun Abrahams is ‘manipulated’

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Mxolisi Nxasana says he thinks his successor, Shaun Abrahams, is being “manipulated” and, should he start to act independently without any external influence, he will not last long in his job.

In an interview with political analyst Justice Malala on weekly analysis show The Justice Factor on Monday, Nxasana said the decisions taken by Abrahams subsequent to his departure from the NPA in May last year can only leave South Africans questioning whose interests he serves, particularly those of the organisation’s embattled deputy head Nomgcobo Jiba and Specialised Commercial Crimes unit head Lawrence Mrwebi.

“I don’t want to cast any aspersions on him. From his conduct after he was immediately appointed … the decisions he had taken, it leaves everyone to believe that he is really there to serve the interests of some persons. Specifically it leaves anyone to think that he is really controlled by Jiba and he’s not really the decision maker in all his decisions.

“Firstly, he came there and withdrew the charges against Jiba [perjury and fraud] when there was a strong prima facie case against her. Again, he went on to restructure the NPA and appointed Jiba to what I call a super deputy national director.

“I think he is being manipulated but, until he realises that, he has to be on his own and make his own decisions. I think he is not going to last long, and he is not giving a good impression of himself, especially to the public of South Africa,” he said.

Two weeks ago, the North Gauteng High Court struck off the roll of advocates both Jiba and Mrwebi over a string of scathing court rulings that found them to have lied and abused their positions at the public prosecutions body.

The matter was brought before the General Council of the Bar of SA (GCB) by Nxasana after President Jacob Zuma ignored concerns raised by him and his pleas that a probe be instituted into the pair’s fitness to hold office.

Nxasana also said good prosecutors had succumbed to Jiba and Mrwebi’s unethical practices and until the NPA was rid of their “cahoots”, the institution might be better.

“I know that there are some good prosecutors who have been now captured by the Jiba-Mrwebi regime and who have been made to make wrong decisions … those were the good people, but I still strongly believe that there are bad people there at the NPA, contrary to what is being said that the NPA has been fixed after I left – which really created the impression that I was the problem.

“I think the problem at the NPA has been Jiba, Mrwebi and their cohorts who are still left behind … they cannot do it forever. It will have to come to a stop.”

On the R17.3 million golden handshake Nxasana received from the presidency to vacate office, he confirmed he had accepted the settlement because there was “too much pressure” on him to resign, despite his readiness to present himself before a judicial inquiry into his fitness to hold office that was abruptly shut down by Zuma.

The matter is currently the subject of a high court challenge lodged by Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law which want the settlement amount to be paid back by Nxasana. The interest groups believe the agreement was unlawful and unconstitutional and should be set aside.

“I am really concerned about it. Firstly my concern about really reaching the settlement … it took a very long time before we came to that settlement. I personally wanted to go to that inquiry, but then there was too much pressure put to bear upon myself … I am a family man, I have a wife and I have children … small children for that matter … and my siblings as well [to support].

“It took a long time, but it become very clear that I was not wanted at the NPA and my belief is that if you are not wanted by the powers that be … I cannot fight them indefinitely. I have done by part because I stood resolute until the last moment.”

He also said he had consulted his lawyers after receiving court papers on the matter and decided not to challenge the application.

“The matter is still at a point where I think the presidency and the minister of justice [Michael Masutha] … have not furnished the NGO with the documents that they required in the litigation to such a point that the NGOs had to bring an application to compile them to disclose that information.”