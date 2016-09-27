menu
National 27.9.2016 08:12 am

Mpumalanga police station admin clerk in court for fraud

ANA
Man arrested for housebreaking and theft.

Man arrested for housebreaking and theft.

The woman was arrested on Monday afternoon.

A 31-year-old woman, who worked at the Hazyview Police Station as an administration clerk, is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on fraud charges, Mpumalanga police said.

“This comes after she allegedly tried to deposit a sum of R20,200, of which R10,000 in R200 notes was fake, at one of the local banks in Bushbuckridge,” Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Monday.

“It is reported that the personnel of the bank noticed the fraudulent notes and alerted the police who responded promptly and effected the arrest. The investigation of the origin of the fake money is currently under way.”

The suspect was arrested on Monday afternoon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Conservationists jubilant over vote to end ivory trade mechanism 27.9.2016
WATCH: Lamborghini owner fined because car is ‘too loud’ 27.9.2016
Are markets interesting, challenging, volatile, surprising or confusing? 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.