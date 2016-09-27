Mpumalanga police station admin clerk in court for fraud

A 31-year-old woman, who worked at the Hazyview Police Station as an administration clerk, is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on fraud charges, Mpumalanga police said.

“This comes after she allegedly tried to deposit a sum of R20,200, of which R10,000 in R200 notes was fake, at one of the local banks in Bushbuckridge,” Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Monday.

“It is reported that the personnel of the bank noticed the fraudulent notes and alerted the police who responded promptly and effected the arrest. The investigation of the origin of the fake money is currently under way.”

The suspect was arrested on Monday afternoon.

– African News Agency (ANA)