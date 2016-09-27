Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

These photos emerged over the weekend of what was supposedly a wedding at a Shoprite supermarket.

According to one unconfirmed report, the supermarket is in Ibadan, a city in Nigeria that is the state capital of Oyo State. With a population of over 3 million, it is the most populous city in the state, and the third most populous city in Nigeria, after Lagos and Kano; it’s also Nigeria’s largest city by geographical area.

But did you know that it also has a Shoprite, and that it can double up as a wedding venue?

One commenter online claims this isn’t a scene in Ibadan, but does not suggest an alternative.

One thing that would suggest this may actually have happened at a supermarket in South Africa is the price of the Clover Mageu advertised on a poster. It looks far more like the price in rands, because the Nigerian naira is about 23 times weaker than the rand.

The other clue about when and where these photos may have been taken is the fact that there’s a Shoprite “birthday” special. In South Africa, Shoprite’s birthday seems to be around the start of September.