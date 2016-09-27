menu
National 27.9.2016

Ritavi police captain caught with stolen goods

CNS Reporter
A police captain attached to the Ritavi detectives team was arrested on Sunday.

Five suspects aged between 20 and 44, including a police captain, were arrested on Sunday in connection with cases of burglary and possession of suspected stolen property, the Letaba Herald reports

The five are allegedly linked to the burglary that took place at Total sport shop in Makhado.

Makhado detective services in a joint operation with Crime Intelligence arrested the five suspects at Ritavi policing precinct and recovered cellphones and clothing valued  at an estimated R100 000.

The fifth suspect, a police captain, is attached to the Ritavi detectives team.

She was allegedly found in possession of two stolen T-shirts and a tablet.

‘The suspects will appear before the Makhado Magistrates’ Court today on charges of possession of suspected stolen property and business robbery.

“Investigations are continuing as the possibility exists that the suspects might be linked to other crimes,” the police said in a statement.

– Caxton News Service

