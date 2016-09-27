menu
National 27.9.2016 08:18 am

Alleged North West toddler killer in court

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The little girl’s body was found by a hunter in the bushes near Monoto-Mosetlha informal settlement .

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Vryburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for the alleged murder of a four-year-old girl whose body was found with a missing limb in Huhudi near Vryburg, North West police said.

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the man was arrested on Saturday in Huhudi after the police followed leads, which led them to him.

“The suspect is a resident of Huhudi and not related to the victim. He is expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday,” said Colonel Mokgwabone.

Little Nomthandazo Takalase’s body was found by a hunter in the bushes near Monoto-Mosetlha informal settlement on September 19, with a missing left hand. She went missing on September 11.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Conservationists jubilant over vote to end ivory trade mechanism 27.9.2016
WATCH: Lamborghini owner fined because car is ‘too loud’ 27.9.2016
Are markets interesting, challenging, volatile, surprising or confusing? 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

Bonang sparks engagement rumours
Celebrities

Bonang sparks engagement rumours

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.