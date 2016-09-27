Alleged North West toddler killer in court

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Vryburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for the alleged murder of a four-year-old girl whose body was found with a missing limb in Huhudi near Vryburg, North West police said.

Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the man was arrested on Saturday in Huhudi after the police followed leads, which led them to him.

“The suspect is a resident of Huhudi and not related to the victim. He is expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday,” said Colonel Mokgwabone.

Little Nomthandazo Takalase’s body was found by a hunter in the bushes near Monoto-Mosetlha informal settlement on September 19, with a missing left hand. She went missing on September 11.

