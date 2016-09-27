Cops set up camp in Plastic View

Police have set up camp in the Plastic View informal settlement after a week of violence in the shantytown in the east of Pretoria, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Police spokesperson Captain Koba Brits said police rushed to the settlement on Monday afternoon after warnings of imminent violence.

Directorate of Specialised Security spokesperson Brandon Morgan confirmed fears of an uproar inside the informal settlement.

Morgan said tyres were apparently set on fire by residents in the settlement but no further information was available.

Last week, police responded to a hostage situation in Plastic View on Tuesday.

Police and security firms rushed to the informal settlement after an alert that workers were holding security personnel hostage in a wage dispute.

Captain Anton Breedt said: “Immediate information was that a group of workers from a company were dropped off in Plastic View by security personnel.”

He said the company apparently owed the workers money and they took the security officials into Plastic View and held them hostage in retaliation.

Bull Security spokesperson JP Griesel said security firms were alerted to the situation.

A police tactical unit infiltrated the informal settlement and the security officers were found, said Breedt.

READ MORE: Right of reply, LHR gives its side of the Plastic View case

Breedt said a man was arrested for malicious damage to property on Tuesday night, but the situation remained calm on Wednesday after the uproar.

In July, a fire in the settlement left five people dead and about 1 600 others destitute.

The Moreleta Park NG Kerk next to the 1 000-shack settlement launched a major drive and gave more than 1 600 people food, blankets and clothing.

Grief counsellors visited the settlement to give moral assistance to those affected.

An estimated 350 shacks were burned to the ground.

A candle that had fallen over was believed to have been the cause.

“We blame alcohol for this disaster,” residents told Rekord, saying the person whose candle had allegedly caused the blaze had been drunk.

According to the Garsfontein police, the fire had spread from the east to the west of the settlement.

Some residents also blamed the Tshwane metro.

“If we were allowed to build our shelters using corrugated iron or more substantial material than plastic, the fire would not have spread this quickly.”

The squatter camp is formally known as Woodlane Village but often referred to as Plastic View.

Former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa and Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited Plastic View that week to express their condolences and grief.

The fate of Plastic View settlers has been the topic of several court cases over the past 10 years and clarity about their future is still to be attained.

In April this year, an agreement in principle was reached that the squatters would be moved to a site on the other side of the Garsfontein Road.

They idea was that they would be accommodated in “container” housing.

However, a new group of homeowner associations objected to the relocation to the new site.

Expectations are that this will become the subject of another court case.

– Caxton News Service