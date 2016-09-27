EFF leader to appear with others for assault and kidnapping

Ledwaba and the other EFF members have been charged with assault and kidnapping. They were arrested on Sunday.

Ledwaba and the group allegedly attacked another EFF member who reportedly wanted to resign from the provincial legislature.

Vereeniging police spokesman Captain Fikile Funda told media that “[Ledwaba] and nine others face charges of assault GBH and kidnapping. The investigating officer is busy with the case and there could be other charges. The case will come before the court tomorrow [today]‚” said Funda.