National 27.9.2016 10:40 am

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Ntsako Mthethwa
Video screenshot

Video screenshot

Gerdus commented on the video by saying ‘Thanks guys. Team spirit and building. You are my family.’

Heritage Day is a national holiday on which all South Africans are meant to celebrate their cultural heritage and embrace their diverse traditions and values that contribute to our “rainbow nation”.

People of different racial ethnicities across the country celebrate Heritage Day in their own special way.

Now, a video that was uploaded to Facebook is making rounds on the internet. According to comments on the video, the man who is dressed in perfect Tsonga clothing and seen dancing is believed to be Gerdus Moolman, manager of Rainbow Chickens in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

People are seen to be clapping and ululating as the he dances in full view of what seem to be his colleagues.

WATCH THE VIDEO

