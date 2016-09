It’s not clear at this stage why Larsen has been fired, especially when Abafana Bes’thende are at the top of the log, but a Phakaaathi source says the former Bloemfontein Celtic coach had a fight with some players at training last week.

“He was called into a meeting yesterday (Monday), but he didn’t pitch up, and that led to his axing,” said the source.

Phakaaathi tried to get a comment from the club and from Larsen, but to no avail.

More to follow …