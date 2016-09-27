Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

It has emerged that Motaung Senior attended the team’s training before last Tuesday’s win over Highlands Park and gave them some pep talk.

“The old man had to do something. Some players were not pulling their weight and it was beginning to be suspicious. It was like they wanted to get the coach fired, but he came and told everyone to shape up or else,” said a source.

Phakaaathi understands that Motaung Senior told the players that if they don’t pull their weight, they would be facing the axe, and not the coach.