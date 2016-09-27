How Zahara keeps her Afro on fleek

Apart from Pearl Thusi, Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana’s enviable Afro is probably the biggest we’ve seen. The Country Girl hitmaker’s Afro is so big, some of us actually thought it was not real, but hey, it turns out all that rich, pitch-black hair is hers, she reveals in an interview with Frochic.

Zahara tells the publication she always has had her hair natural, adding she doesn’t like weaves but used to love braids. Apart from preferring to keep her hair natural, she says she has a sensitive scalp, which makes relaxing hair a bad idea for her.

But how does she maintain it? one may ask.

The East London-born singer says she plaits her hair every night before going to bed. In the morning she washes it, combs it and applies ordinary hair food or petroleum jelly.

She says she always keeps it covered with a scarf and doesn’t style it that much.

We know different methods work for different hair textures, but Zahara’s regimen could be the secret to a crown like hers.

Leave tips on how to maintain an Afro in the comments below.

