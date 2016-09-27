menu
We learn from Pirates – Mosimane

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane of Mamelodi Sundowns talks to the media after the game at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he has been taking a leaf out of Orlando Pirates’ experience in the Caf Champions League.

“Orlando Pirates are leading, they are the flagship of continental football in South Africa, and we need to learn from Pirates. We just copied the book from Pirates. I went to Roger De Sa, and I asked, and I spoke to them, and Roger said keep it quiet, keep it clean, get the second ball in the midfield, just grind.

“It is not about you looking good, just grind the results, and we learnt from Roger and Eric Tinkler, they have done really well, and sometimes we forget these things.”

However, Mosimane alluded to the importance of prioritising continental and domestic football.

“I only hope that I must not copy them … when you go the final of the Champions League, and what happens in domestic football? But we don’t have the programme that they had. They never played. They were like Zesco United, they never played, the games were postponed, but for us it is against all odds – aluta continua,” he said.

