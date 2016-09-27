menu
Capitec points to client growth as it lifts earnings by 19%

A Capitec branch in Johannesburg, South Africa. (File Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Sun / Sipho Maluka)

The total number of Capitec branches is now 751, with 280 of them open seven days a week.

Capitec Bank has on Tuesday pointed to the fastest client growth in its history as it announced that profits had increased by 19 percent, from R1.5 billion to R1.8 billion, in the six months to the end of August.

The bank, which has recently faced allegations of reckless lending, said active client numbers had grown by 648 000 to a total of 7.9 million in the period under review.

Chief executive Gerrie Fourie attributed the client growth largely to increased branch distribution in key malls and a strong brand proposition of simplified banking and value for money. The total number of branches is now 751, with 280 of them open seven days a week.

All eyes had been on the bank’s results after accusations in early May from consumer champion Summit Partners that it was guilty of opportunistic practices, including disguising payday loans.

“Given the challenging economic conditions, we continued to maintain our conservative credit model and tighten our credit-granting criteria. This resulted in granting fewer loans and increasing the provision for doubtful debts,” Fourie said on Tuesday.

Capitec said arrears had increased by 44 percent year-on-year and by 11 percent from February to R2.6 billion, while arrears to gross loans and advances increased to 6 percent.

Still, headline earnings a share were up by 19 percent to 1 517 cents, and an interim dividend of 450 cents was declared, representing a 20 percent increase on the same period a year before.

– African News Agency (ANA)

