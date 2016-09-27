Ridgeway boy, 17, shoots and kills himself

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at his residence in Ridgeway, Johannesburg South, on the evening of Monday, September 26, Southern Courier reports.

ER24 paramedics assessed the boy, who was found lying in the passage, and discovered he had already succumbed to gunshot wounds to his abdomen and declared him dead on the scene.

READ MORE: Teenage girl shot by air gun dies

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, the details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said: “The boy was in his bedroom with his brother, and he shot himself. The gun belonged to his grandfather, who has passed on.”

Makhubela added: “If ever a family member passes on and had a licensed gun, they should surrender it to the police, and if they want it back they would then reapply for it.”

– Caxton News Service