menu
National 27.9.2016 10:35 am

Residents of shanty towns protest

Jason Milford
Protesters are demanding better service delivery. Photo: Ramaupi Makgoo

Protesters are demanding better service delivery. Photo: Ramaupi Makgoo

The protesters claim the Tshwane metro made promises it has since failed to keep.

Residents of informal settlements to the west of Pretoria barricaded roads on Tuesday morning in protest over “empty promises”.

They claimed the Tshwane metro had made promises it had since failed to keep, Rekord Centurion reported.

At about 4am, they blocked off the Daspoort Tunnel, which connects the western suburbs to the city, with rocks and burning tyres to force people to stay away from work.

Their action prompted the Tshwane metro police to cordon off Bremer Street to stop motorists from entering the blockaded tunnel.

The metro bus service was suspended for the safety of the drivers following a recent incident where a bus was shot at.

A security source said the drivers were scared to drive the routes affected by the protest action.

Metro police spokesperson Inspector Phindile Molefe said her officers had cleared the street, and traffic was flowing as normal.

“Traffic is flowing now, and officers are keeping a close eye.”

André Kruger, chairperson of Hercules sector 1 CPF, said the protesters had dispersed, and the streets were open to traffic.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.