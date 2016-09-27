AKA’s road manager opens assault case against Black Coffee

AKA’s road manager Tshiamo Letshwene laid charges of assault against Nkosinathi ‘Black Coffee’ Maphumulo at Sandton Police Station on Monday.

On Monday, a statement by Vth Season, a brand agency, condemned the DJ’s actions and applauded Letshwene for “keeping his cool” during the altercation.

“It’s completely unacceptable for Black Coffee to have hit someone. We thought he was a gentleman and a professional. I’m sure he has something to say about his despicable and inexcusable action, but in the meantime, we anticipate an apology from Black Coffee to the young man.”

On Sunday night, Coffee apologised for slapping Letshwene, but it seems the apology did not cut it, as The Sowetan reports the road managers has opened a case against the DJ.

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

On Sunday morning, South Africans woke up to news that AKA’s manager was slapped at the DStv iRock Festival on Saturday night.

According to reports, the DJ had taken to the stage at his allocated time when AKA and his crew, who were about two hours late, walked on to the stage and started doing their sound check.

Black Coffee was not impressed at the crew for disturbing his set, so he klapped his manager.

The altercation angered AKA, and footage of him physically fighting the festival organisers was filmed by The Citizen’s Refilwe Modise.

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager