National 27.9.2016 10:43 am

WATCH: Suspects steal canopy off bakkie

Roxy de Villiers
CCTV footage has been made available to the Herald. Police urge the community to come forward with any information.

The thieves took off the canopy and fit it on to their bakkie before driving off.

CCTV footage has emerged showing two suspects stealing a canopy off a bakkie in broad daylight.

The incident took place last Thursday at about 4.42pm on Main Reef Road (R28) in Randfontein, on the West Rand, Randfontein Herald reported.

Two suspects can be seen pulling up next to a white Ford Ranger bakkie parked outside a business on Main Reef Road in their own unidentified white bakkie.

The suspects proceed to get in under the canopy of the Ranger, where they begin loosening it.

Shortly afterward, the suspects successfully take off the canopy and fit it on to their bakkie and drive off.

The quality of the video is such that neither the getaway vehicle nor the suspects are particularly clear, but the two suspects appear to be two slender white males. The value of the stolen canopy is estimated at R10 000.

Police are currently searching for the suspects and urge the community to come forward with any information regarding the stolen canopy.

Residents can report information to Crime Stop on 0860 10 111 or to the Randfontein detectives on 011 278 9100.

– Caxton News Service

