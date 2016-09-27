Musona caught in gambling scandal

Musona has been in fine form in the Belgian Pro League, scoring vital goals for Oostende, but his superb contributions to the team have been over-shadowed by allegations that he gambles on matches he is involved in.

According to Belgian website www.sporza.be Musona was named in a report from the Gambling Commission as one of the players that gambled on matches in the league. Footballers are prohibited from gambling, as they could influence the outcome of a game.

Musona reportedly admitted and notified his club of his actions and cooperated.

“The Pro League confirmed that four or five players were mentioned in the investigation of the committee, and now there are two names to fill in: Oostende striker Knowledge Musona and Waasland-Beveren goalkeeper Laurent Henkinet. The prosecutor questioned the two men and completed its investigation.

“The conclusion is that the two indeed have gambled on games of their own teams. It is now up to the Gambling Commission to decide if the two will be fined,” read the report on the website.