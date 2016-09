A three-year-old boy was kidnapped from a preschool in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

While details surrounding the incident are unclear, Newcastle SAPS spokesperson Lizzy Arumugam confirmed a case of kidnapping had been opened, Newcastle Advertiser reported.

“The case is being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.”

The principal of the school where the child was allegedly kidnapped declined to comment.

Updates to follow.

– Caxton News Service