Schoolgirls protest over conditions at George Hofmeyr hostels

Pupils of Hoërskool George Hofmeyr protested at the entrance to the school on September 19 and had a lot to say about their caregivers, the department of social development’s (DSD) management skills and conditions at their hostels, Standerton Advertiser reports.

Some caregivers were also on a go-slow because one of them was allegedly assaulted by a pupil after trying to confiscate liquor, which is not allowed on the premises.

Lindiwe Maseko, centre manager, said the girls were upset about water shortages occurring on and off from September 4 to September 20.

“The municipality did dispatch water trucks to the school, but girls became rowdy because of the lack of basic sanitation and issues with caregivers and DSD’s management.

“The caregivers were apparently awaiting response from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) before they would resume their duties.”

The Standerton Advertiser reached out to some of the girls and was told water was not the main issue but that there was no supervision and that caregivers simply did not care.

They alleged that some of them were assaulted by the caregivers as well as police officers on different occasions.

Girls also complained that 24 girls had to share a shower, and due to the water shortage, toilets were blocked, and they had to share two toilets as well.

One of them said: “We were without any reason denied access to the JoJo tanks on the premises when we wanted to gather water to flush the toilets.

“We were also told that the kettle was not to be used to boil water when we wanted to clean ourselves.

“This has become a health hazard, and the people that are supposed to look after us turn a blind eye.”

According to them, mice and rats in the hostels were also a concern.

Maseko also noted and wrote down the points of concern and told girls she was unaware of some of their grievances.

She said the hostels were previously the responsibility of the department of education but has been governed by the department of social development since 2014.

She then urged the Advertiser to forward any questions to Ronnie Masilela of the department of social development, as all the girls who protested stayed in the hostels.

The Citizen tried to contact Masilela to find out if the issues girls raised were solved yet, but calls were continuously cut by network problem.

The Advertiser also spoke to school principal Magda Kriel, who said she was aware of the problems pupils at the hostels were facing.

According to her, she did bring these matters to the attention of Maseko, but even though she was the principal, she no longer had jurisdiction, as the hostels were governed by DSD.

– Caxton News Service