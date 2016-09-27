menu
WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

Citizen Reporter
We couldn’t stop cracking at this remake of Babes Wodumo’s interview with Drum, where comedian Thenjiwe takes a shot at one of SA’s beloved stars!

With all the hoo-ha around Babes Wodumo’s accent, comedian Thenjiwe saw fit to spoof the interview Babes had with Drum recently.

After the interview, Babes was trending for her preference for Zulu, and not English, during the interview, her energy and the revelation that she is engaged to a famous musician.

READ MORE: ‘Court application’ against Babes Wodumo marriage

“English never loved us, and we don’t care because it is just another language, not the measure of our intelligence,” wrote Thenjiwe.

Take a look at the funny spoof below!

Watch the original:

