Two suspects nabbed, stolen car recovered in Durban

A joint operation between the Mayville police field unit and eThekwini Cluster members proved to be fruitful after a vehicle that was stolen in Cato Manor, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, was recovered recently, reports the Rising Sun Overport.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen after a Mercedes Benz C200 Compressor that was stolen earlier this month was recovered. Through the hard work and dedication of Detective Warrant Officer DN Nzama, who was assigned to the case, a second suspect was also nabbed.

Mayville police communications officer Warrant Officer PZ Ngwane said: “An intelligence-driven operation was conducted, and as a result of the hard work and commitment by the detectives, the second suspect was arrested at pPoint. The suspect is currently detained at Mayville police cells.”

Station commander Lieutenant-Colonel WB Luthuli praised members who worked on the joint operation.

Dialdirect, which provides a direct insurance service, issued the following seven golden rules to follow if one was confronted by a hijacker:

Remain calm;

Do not argue;

Do not make sudden gestures;

Avoid eye contact but try to remember what the carjacker looked like by identifying and remembering special features;

Comply with the hijackers directions (within reason);

Try and get away from the area as quickly as possible;

Don’t be a hero – your life is worth more than your car.

– Caxton News Service