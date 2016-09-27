menu
National 27.9.2016 11:13 am

Two suspects nabbed, stolen car recovered in Durban

Zola Phoswa and CNS reporter
A Mayville SAPS officer with the recovered vehicle. Picture: Rising Sun Overport.

A Mercedes Benz C200 Compressor was recovered after it was stolen in Cato Manor, Durban, last month.

A joint operation between the Mayville police field unit and eThekwini Cluster members proved to be fruitful after a vehicle that was stolen in Cato Manor, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, was recovered recently, reports the Rising Sun Overport.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen after a Mercedes Benz C200 Compressor that was stolen earlier this month was recovered. Through the hard work and dedication of Detective Warrant Officer DN Nzama, who was assigned to the case, a second suspect was also nabbed.

Mayville police communications officer Warrant Officer PZ Ngwane said: “An intelligence-driven operation was conducted, and as a result of the hard work and commitment by the detectives, the second suspect was arrested at pPoint. The suspect is currently detained at Mayville police cells.”

Station commander Lieutenant-Colonel WB Luthuli praised members who worked on the joint operation.

Dialdirect, which provides a direct insurance service, issued the following seven golden rules to follow if one was confronted by a hijacker: 

  • Remain calm;
  • Do not argue;
  • Do not make sudden gestures;
  • Avoid eye contact but try to remember what the carjacker looked like by identifying and remembering special features;
  • Comply with the hijackers directions (within reason);
  • Try and get away from the area as quickly as possible;
  • Don’t be a hero – your life is worth more than your car.

Caxton News Service

