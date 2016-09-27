ANC man opens police case against Thuli for ‘being a spy’

According to a report in The Sowetan on Tuesday, a little-known ANC member named Pedron Nndwa has opened a case against Thuli Madonsela, repeating the allegation that she is a spy.
According to the daily, Nndwa asked at the Sunnyside Police Station on September 18 that the outgoing public protector be investigated for her alleged links to US intelligence. He reportedly answered an enquiry into why he laid the charges by saying that he had “more evidence” of Madonsela being a CIA spy.
Sowetan said that they had established that Nndwa is a former acting municipal manager in Limpopo.
The police appear to be taking the man’s allegations seriously, as the Gauteng head of investigations, Colonel Moabi Modise, told Sowetan an “inquiry was opened to test the allegations that she was a CIA spy and determine whether charges can be laid against her”.
The State Security Agency is apparently also continuing to investigating the allegations.
Madonsela’s spokesperson said she wasn’t aware of any police case.
Over the weekend, the public protector again denied the claims that she is a spy following the resurgence of the allegations made in a report by a blog belonging to political party Black First Land First (BLF).
Last week Thursday, Black Opinion alleged Madonsela had been in a “big rush” to conclude a complaint lodged by the Democratic Alliance (DA) into state capture by the controversial Gupta family because she wanted to give the DA “one more big political gift” before she leaves office in October when her seven-year term ends.
“Sources say that Advocate Madonsela has been promised a big political role for the 2019 elections by the DA. It seems that in a quid pro quo type of arrangement Madonsela, in exchange for the gift, has dedicated herself to prioritising the baseless DA complaint that is, in turn, set to provide the DA with huge political mileage.”
The report supposedly contained an email sent by Madonsela to a CIA operative named Ilka Rodriguez. The contents of the email, which The Citizen cannot independently verify, purportedly shows the outgoing Public Protector asking for assistance regarding her alleged involvement with the spy agency.
We actually even went as far as to send an email to the gmail account that’s supposedly owned by Madonsela. Interestingly, we didn’t get an error message, suggesting that such an email address does in fact exist. However, we didn’t receive an answering email from Madonsela either (we were hoping it may have said, “Hi, this is Thuli, and yes, this is the email I use for all my secret spying activities, you got me.” But sadly, no – Ed).
“How Madonsela has conducted herself gives credence to old claims of her links with the CIA. These claims have surfaced again in recent weeks in the blogosphere.”
On Saturday Madonsela took to Twitter to rubbish the claims, saying that if anyone wanted to frame her, the “least you can do is hire someone smart enough to know that spies used codes”.
Really! If you are serious about framing someone, the least you can do is hire someone smart enough to know that spies used codes. https://t.co/CV4ceaHBjF
— Adv Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 24, 2016
On Sunday, the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) also accused Madonsela of being a CIA spy hellbent on pleasing her handlers along with National Treasury through her high-profile investigation into state capture by the controversial Gupta family.