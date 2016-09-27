ANC man opens police case against Thuli for ‘being a spy’

According to a report in The Sowetan on Tuesday, a little-known ANC member named Pedron Nndwa has opened a case against Thuli Madonsela, repeating the allegation that she is a spy.

According to the daily, Nndwa asked at the Sunnyside Police Station on September 18 that the outgoing public protector be investigated for her alleged links to US intelligence. He reportedly answered an enquiry into why he laid the charges by saying that he had “more evidence” of Madonsela being a CIA spy.

Sowetan said that they had established that Nndwa is a former acting municipal manager in Limpopo.

The police appear to be taking the man’s allegations seriously, as the Gauteng head of investigations, Colonel Moabi Modise, told Sowetan an “inquiry was opened to test the allegations that she was a CIA spy and determine whether charges can be laid against her”.

The State Security Agency is apparently also continuing to investigating the allegations.

Madonsela’s spokesperson said she wasn’t aware of any police case.

Over the weekend, the public protector again denied the claims that she is a spy following the resurgence of the allegations made in a report by a blog belonging to political party Black First Land First (BLF).