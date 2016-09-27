menu
National 27.9.2016 11:51 am

ANC Joburg spent R190m on travel – Mashaba

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
FILE PICTURE: Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Neil McCartney

Following the revelation, the Joburg mayor has taken it upon himself to implement a ‘strict’ travel policy that would help the city ‘save millions’.

City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba has revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) in the region spent R190 million on travel over a period of three years.

According to a statement released by the Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday morning, in the past financial year alone, R73 million was spent on travel by the previous administration.

“This misuse of public money is deplorable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. This could only have happened in an environment where travel opportunities were handed out to too many people, groups indulged in excessive luxury, and they had no regard for the value of travel to the residents of the city,” said Mashaba.

Following the report, Mashaba says he has requested that he directly approve all international travel by any representative of the City. The mayor said he would also review the size of the delegation, as the more people are sent, the more money will be spent on them.

He has also listed the class of travel on international and domestic travel and class of hotel accommodation as other factors that might have contributed to the expenditure.

The mayor has also pledged to review the length of stay relative to the duration of the commitment and any allowances that may be afforded, as the strict travel policy would help the city save millions that could be redirected for the “benefit of our residents”.

ALSO READ >> Mayor Mashaba a victim of City billing blunder

“Gone are the days of luxury for self-serving political leadership in our city.”

Last week on Monday, Mashaba ordered the ANC-led Gauteng provincial government to pay R259 million in outstanding municipal rates or face the disconnection of services at defaulting departments.

He gave Premier David Makhura 30 days to either pay or sign a repayment agreement with the City. Mashaba said the provincial department of infrastructure and development owed the City R161 million, human settlements owed R39 million, while the department of health owed R59 million.

READ MORE >>Mashaba orders ANC-led govt to cough up R259m municipal debt

