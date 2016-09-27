Arrows deny Larsen sacking

Earlier, a reliable source close to Arrows informed Phakaaathi the former Bloemfontein Celtic coach had a fight with some players at training last week.

“He was called into a meeting yesterday (Monday), but he didn’t pitch up, and that led to his axing,” said the source.

However, Arrows chairperson Mato Madlala has since denied that Larsen has been fired.

“It’s crazy; it is just mischief. It doesn’t even deserve a response.”

Larsen also dismissed the rumour that he was axed by Arrows.

“I was just at training … that’s not true.”