‘Bogus’ organisation tries to force health department to work with it

An application by the Siyabadadinga Elderly and Disable Project to review a decision by the Gauteng health MEC that they must stop providing services to psychiatric patients at the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre and for an order declaring that the constitutional rights of patients had been infringed is pending before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Judge Peter Mabuse last month turned down Siyabadinga’s urgent application to force the health department to issue them with a licence, pay subsidies to them, hand over the records of 73 psychiatric patients and allow them to continue rendering services at the Cullinan centre.

The judge also turned down an application to appoint a curator to represent the 73 patients.

The patients were discharged and transferred to NGOs after the Gauteng health department cancelled its contract with Life Healthcare Esidimeni, which was looking after 1 900 patients, earlier this year to save money.

The health department and national health ombudsman are currently investigating the deaths of 36 psychiatric patients – including deaths at the Cullinan Centre – who were transferred amid growing controversy about psychiatric patient care in Gauteng.

Judge Mabuse yesterday gave reasons for his urgent ruling against Siyabadinga, which he said was not entitled to have been allocated the psychiatric patients as they were not licensed, did not have their own premises and lacked the appropriate knowledge and skills required to care for such patients.

The health department said a lease agreement concluded between the CEO of the state-owned Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre, Ms NPO Nyatlo, and Siyabadinga was the product of a “corrupt relationship” and fraudulent.

Nyatlo has since been suspended and the department was in the process of taking disciplinary steps against her.

The department maintained Siyabadinga’s CEO Dianne Noyille had attempted to continue her unlawful conduct by threats of violence, which included threats to set alight the Cullinan centre with all its patients in it.

Siyabadinga, which was kicked out early in July, complained that on the first day after the department took over the running of the centre, all 133 patients fell sick from food poisoning and that the linen on the beds were all soiled.

Judge Mabuse said Siyabadinga was not entitled to urgent relief and their statement that the absence of a licence to care for the patients was “irrelevant” encouraged people such as Noyille and Nyatlo “to flout the law openly and with impunity”.