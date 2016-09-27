Bittersweet day for Kabelo Mahlasela

‎Mahlasela, who returned from Celtic in June following a loan spell at National First Division (NFD) side Royal Eagles, had a marvellous game, but he ended up on the losing side.

The midfielder made a plea with Siwelewele fans to keep on supporting them, and said they would do better in the upcoming games.

“I would like to thank the Celtic management and the supporters. They came here in numbers to support us, even though we are not getting maximum results. But then it is sad to lose at home in front of our supporters,” said Mahlasela.