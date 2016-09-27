menu
National 27.9.2016 02:07 pm

Body found next to railroad not yet identified

Bianca Pindral
The body of an unidentified woman believed to have been in her 50s was found at Millsite, Luipaardsvlei

The naked body was allegedly found in a ditch next to the railroad.

Krugersdorp police found the body of an unknown woman next to the railroad at Millsite, Luipaardsvlei, on Friday, September 23, Krugersdorp News reports.

The naked body was allegedly found in a ditch next to the railroad. Clothes, including a pair of navy blue shorts, a black scarf and boots were scattered around the body.

“The female is believed to have been in her 50s,” Krugersdorp police spokesperson Sergeant Tshepiso Mashale said.

“She had sustained serious wounds to her body, and a murder case is being investigated by police.”

The body has not yet been identified, and Krugersdorp police urgently request that the community assist in identifying the victim.

Anyone with information on the alleged murder may come forward and contact the Krugersdorp Police Station on 011-951-1151

– Caxton News Service

