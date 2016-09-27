menu
National 27.9.2016 12:44 pm

ANC accuses Msimanga of corruption

Rorisang Kgosana

The ANC interrupted proceedings at the Council Chambers in Pretoria on Tuesday morning to bring up allegations of corruption against the DA mayor.

The second Tshwane council meeting kicked off with corruption allegations towards Mayor Solly Msimanga and the new governing council, with the ANC stating several executive heads were appointed illegally.

Interrupting proceedings at the Council Chambers in Pretoria on Tuesday morning, ANC Tshwane deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena told the chambers that chair of chairs Gert Pretorius was appointed illegally.

“He can’t be a chair of chairs when he doesn’t serve as a chairperson for any committee. That includes [Marietha] Aucamp and [Tiyiselani] Babane – this is corruption,” he told the mayor.

Aucamp serves as strategic executive head in the mayor’s office, while Babane is appointed as strategic executive head: secretariat of council.

Msimanga said the positions were filled as a temporary measure while they were being advertised in the interim.

“I needed to have someone appointed because the strategic executive head in the mayor’s office was about to give birth. You can appoint someone for three months as you are looking and advertising the position, and that is what we did,” he said.

ANC members then stood up to sing against Msimanga’s clarification. Speaker of council Katlego Matheba numerously requested Matsena and the ANC caucus to be removed from the chambers, but the councillors refused to budge.

“Rather call the police to get us removed,” an ANC councillor shouted.

Related Stories
Live report: Habib no-show heightens tensions at Wits 27.9.2016
DA demands meeting of JSCI on Fraser’s appointment 27.9.2016
‘Bogus’ organisation tries to force health department to work with it 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.