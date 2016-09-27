Umbilo student kidnapped, sexually assaulted

An Umbilo student in KwaZulu-Natal jumped out of a moving vehicle to escape from a group of men who sexually assaulted her in the back of a vehicle.

The 20-year-old was abducted at uShaka Beach and assaulted in the backseat of the vehicle on Sunday.

She managed to jump out of the vehicle as her abductors passed Hyper by the Sea on Waterkant Road in Durban North, Northglen News reported.

The suspects fired a shot in her direction as she fled the vehicle. She ran all the way to the Golden Hours market, where she alerted authorities.

According to Durban North SAPS spokesperson Captain Raymond Deokaran, a case had been opened by the Point SAPS.

“The 20-year-old student was at the beach with a bunch of her friends and had gone into one of the public toilets. When she came out she was accosted by a man waiting outside. He allegedly dragged her to a vehicle parked nearby. She was pushed into the backseat, where she was sexually assaulted by two men. There was another man driving the vehicle.

“As the vehicle was nearing a stop street on Waterkant Road, she kicked one of the men and jumped out of the moving vehicle. The suspects then fired a shot in her direction. When she got to the Golden Hours market she called for help. Marshall Security, the Durban North/Umhlanga Crisis Team and members from the station responded soon after,” he said.

According to Marshall Security’s Kyle van Reenen, there were four men armed with knives and firearms who assaulted her.

“They sped off in an unknown direction. The woman was also robbed of her Samsung cellphone and her wallet,” he said.

– Caxton News Service