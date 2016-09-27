Live report: NMMU ready to cancel all its classes for 2016

Protesting students from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University have just under two weeks to get their act together and go back to classes or the university will lose 2016 as an academic year altogether.

Worst case scenario, this means examinations and graduations for 2016 could be cancelled.

The university has been on shut down since early last week and continues to stay closed despite the Student Representative Council’s (SRC) view that classes should resume. University management do not think it is safe enough for students to return to the the institution’s five campuses.

Other student formations are opposed to the university re-opening and are protesting under the banner of the #FeesMustFall movement.

Since last week, nine students have been arrested following protests to the Boardwalk entertainment premises which turned violent.

At a media briefing on Tuesday and responding to a question from the African News Agency (ANA), acting vice-chancellor Dr Sibongile Muthwa said that the university had a timeframe of two weeks to get the ball rolling again and, if classes did not resume, drastic measures would have to be implemented.

“The activities, the exams, the preparations, the graduations and all things that were meant to be finalised in 2016, would have to move to 2017. It means that a number of students who were meant to graduate, will not. We have been trying to convince our students to see sense, that none of the issues they are raising should prevent us from resuming the academic programme. The issues they are raising we are committed to addressing while the academic programme is continuing,” said Muthwa.

Muthwa said that interdicting protesting students would be a “last resort” for the university.

Muthwa added that the eight percent proposed increase made by government did not impact the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) and the “missing middle” category of students and that these students’ would not pay fees more than the 2015 baseline.

“A fee increase will not impact negatively on the poor and the missing middle students since the government will make up the difference of up to 8 percent..so we have been persuading our students that it is wise for us to actually take advantage of the 8 percent,” she said.

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande previously announced that universities could set their own 2017 fee increases up to a maximum of eight percent, but that poor students and those whose household income fell below the R600,000 threshold, would be exempt.

NMMU financial executive director Michael Monaghan said following #FeesMustFall last year, the university had implemented interventions through a Financial Aid Task Team.

Monaghan said the university had assisted more than 5,000 students who did not have to pay the minimum down payments.

“We had a shortfall of cashflow at around R30 million at the end of February, so I’m just detailing some of the impacts. At the end of August the institution was still owed just short of R200 million in terms of outstanding tuition.”

“Going forward we looked at how a 0 percent and how an 8 percent increase would impact the university, but in terms of the best case, an 8 percent, we would still be over a three-year period in a deficit position at an operational level. But we feel at least that would be the minimum [in which] we could increase our fees to make interventions,” said Monaghan

Meanwhile, a petition on petitions24.com -“Unlawful Protests violating our right to education”- outlined that the prevention of students from attending lecture classes at NMMU was a violation of a constitutional right.

“We are missing lectures and tests. As the silent and intimidated majority of the university students, we do not condone this unlawful behaviour and believe that the university should be protecting the rights of the majority of our students, rather than pandering to the whims of a small group of unlawful attention seekers,” read the petition.

The petition is expected to handed over to university management and forms part of intended legal action.

Earlier

Wits names employee who died

A University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) employee who died after inhaling fumes released from fire extinguishers by protesting students last week has been named.

The institution’s management said in a statement on Tuesday that 39-year-old Celumusa Ntuli from Soweto was a cleaner on its Braamfontein campus.

“…[He] was cleaning the Jubilee Hall of Residence last Tuesday‚ when protesters entered and released fire extinguishers. He fell ill shortly thereafter and was attended to by a nurse from the Wits Campus Health and Wellness Centre. She advised that Ntuli should be rushed to hospital without delay.

“Ntuli was taken to Milpark Hospital, where he was treated for three days and discharged. He went home, but then developed complications. His family tried to get him back to the hospital, but he passed away while being transported,” read the statement.

Wits has also said the cause of Ntuli’s death is still yet to be determined.

Earlier

Wits students fail to hand over memo

Protesting University of Witwatersrand (Wits) students on Tuesday failed to hand over a memorandum of demands to vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib because management was in a meeting.

“On Friday, students will be at the National Treasury to present their models [on how to] cut costs for university, and how to fund free education itself,” said Wits student and former students’ representative council (SRC) president Mcebo Dlamini before the students dispersed.

The university remained closed, but students warned that they may seek a court interdict to prevent management from closing down residents.

Earlier, tensions were high at the Wits main campus in Braamfontein as protesting students prepared to hand over a memorandum of demands to Habib.

However, it was thought that Habib, who was not on campus but attending the meeting where Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande, was meeting with the National Board of Convocations and University Alumni in Pretoria.

According to one of #FeesMustFall leaders at Wits, Busisiwe Seabe, from the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command, they were still sorting out the logistics of who would receive the memorandum of demands, but were insisting on only handing over the memorandum to Habib.

Wits had earlier announced it would hold a referendum next Monday for students to decide whether to resume the academic calendar or suspend activities for the rest of the year.

“We don’t trust the voting process,” said Seabe on the issue of the referendum.

She also said the university should rather host a student assembly at the Great Hall on Thursday where students and parents would be able to comment.

A Wits university worker had reportedly died after inhaling fumes from a fire extinguisher.

Earlier

Police arrest at least one student during protests at the Durban University of Technology on Tuesday.

Students and police clashed outside the institution’s ML Sultan Campus in Durban.

Police had to use stun grenades to disperse the estimated 300 students who resorted to throwing stones at police, and journalists reporting on the protest.

The arrested student was seen using a slingshot during the clashes and an officer at the scene, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said ‎that the slingshot had been confiscated.‎

A small group of students wearing Economic Freedom Front t-shirts then marched on the‎ Berea police station to demand his release.

University spokesman Alan Khan announced that a decision had been taken to close the campuses for two days.

“‎Following the violent student protest in Durban this morning, the university has made a decision to close all DUT campuses today and tomorrow‎,” he said.

The university announced on Monday that campuses would be open, but that lectures, assessments and practicals had been suspended.

Staff were required to report for duty, however, following Tuesday’s announcement staff could be seen leaving the premises of the various campuses.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but debris could be seen in the streets outside the Steve Biko campus.

Meanwhile, Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande had barely concluded a joint media briefing with the national Board of Convocations and Alumni when several protesting students stormed into the main entrance of his department’s offices.

Security quickly closed the main entrance on the ground floor, but a few students were already in the building. Several officials tried to persuade the students to leave, but to no avail. Moments later, several police officers arrived and bundled some of the protesters into police vehicles.

Members of the Tshwane metro police blocked traffic on Francis Baard Street as members of the SA Police Service forced the students to evacuate the building.

Some of the protesting students accused the police of heavy-handedness.

“We haven’t broken anything. Is this how a democratic government reacts to protesting students? We have come to tell Blade Nzimande to start acting accordingly. Otherwise when we come back, we will be nasty,” threatened an IT student who only identified herself as Nhlapo.

Lessons have been suspended at several Pretoria University (UP) campuses including the Tshwane University of Technology and UP following scuffles on Monday when students protested over looming fee increases.

Earlier

Habib no-show heightens tensions at Wits

Tensions remain high at Wits University’s main campus on Tuesday as protesting students prepared to hand over a memorandum of demands to vice-chancellor Adam Habib.

However, Habib was thought to not be at the campus but attending the meeting where Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was meeting with the National Board of Convocations and University Alumni in Pretoria. According to one #FeesMustFall leader at Wits, Busisiwe Seabe of the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC), they were still sorting out the logistics of who would receive the memorandum of demands but insisted on only handing over the memorandum to Habib.

Wits had earlier announced it would hold a referendum next Monday for students to decide whether to resume the academic calendar or suspend activities for the rest of the year. “We don’t trust the voting process,” said Seabe on the issue of the referendum. She also said the university should rather host a student assembly at the Great Hall on Thursday, where students and parents would be able to comment.

A Wits University worker had reportedly died after inhaling fumes from a fire extinguisher that was released by protesting students last week.

Earlier

Nzimande orders Wits to probe worker’s death

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday called on both the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and the police to conduct a full probe into the death of one of the institution’s workers during protests last week.

Wits announced yesterday that the worker was rushed to hospital last week after a protesting students released a fire extinguisher. The worker died after being discharged from hospital.

“We are shocked by the conduct of the university for its failure to report such an incident, which is alleged to have occurred last week on its premises,” Nzimande said in a statement. “It is clear from the report that this particular death occurred as a result of the actions of protesting students who are reported to have released a fire extinguisher that affected this employee who later died. The university should have reported this matter immediately so that a proper investigation can take place.” Nzimande said he had directed the university to conduct a formal investigation and report back to him. The minister said the incident was proof that there was a small minority of student holding universities to random and intimidating fellow students.

“We reiterate this call for all students to desist from these damaging protests and return to class so that the academic programme can resume,” said Nzimande.

“I am of the firm view that these elements have demonstrated no regard for the sanctity of all human life when protests become violent. Ours is to work tirelessly to prevent any further loss of life as a result of these violent protests. We call on all protesters to restrain themselves from any activity which can lead to further loss of life.”