Rivaldo and Lebusa to undergo scans

Lebusa and Coetzee sustained their respective injuries in the Cape Town derby on Friday night against Cape Town City.

Lebusa was the first casualty, as he limped off the field with a hamstring injury in the second half. The full-back was battling for the ball when he got injured.

Coetzee was the second to walk off the field with an injury on the night after completing a sliding challenge on the edge of the box. The lanky defender could miss out on representing South Africa against Burkina Faso on October 8 in a World Cup qualification match.