More than 500 NUM members down tools in Gauteng

More than 500 members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at Impala Platinum Refineries in Springs went on a protected strike, the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

The industrial action started on Tuesday after NUM declared a wage dispute with the company at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

According to the NUM, they started wage negotiations in July. Following five rounds of negotiations, a settlement could not be reached.

The two parties met again on September 20 at the CCMA in Benoni in a bid to break the deadlock, but the negotiations again failed.

“After the wage negotiations failed at the CCMA, NUM members mandated us to apply for a certificate to strike and serve the company with a notice to strike,” said NUM regional secretary Mpho Phakedi.

NUM is demanding, among others, a 7.5% salary increase for entry-level workers, while the company is offering 7%. Workers also want a higher medical allowance from the company.

