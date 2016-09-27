menu
National 27.9.2016 01:56 pm

Premier Makhura’s government mansion to be sold

Citizen reporter
Gauteng premier David Makhura addresses a media briefing following his department's reception of the Auditor General audit report at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, 24 August 2016, for the financial year ending 31 March 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Gauteng premier David Makhura addresses a media briefing following his department's reception of the Auditor General audit report at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, 24 August 2016, for the financial year ending 31 March 2016. Picture: Refilwe Modise

In the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday‚ Makhura announced his executive committee told the provincial infrastructure department to sell all houses owned by the Gauteng government‚ including the premier’s residence.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced that the official premier’s residence in Bryanston is set to be sold.

This has been touted as a cost-cutting measure. The house was acquired by the state in 2004 for R11.4 million‚ and was renovated for a further R4 million.

To see a photo of the magnificent property, click here.

Makhura hasn’t been staying in the mansion for two years since taking over as premier from Nomvula Mokonyane. The current premier previously said the house could be be used to host “official business government engagements”. He decided to remain in his own home when he took office in 2014.

The Gauteng government’s official Twitter account states: “We are confident that the decision will save us a lot of money and help raise additional resources.”

The money raised will be used to fund a township economic revitalisation programme along with bursaries.

 

Related Stories
Premier Mabuza sharpens his axe 10.8.2016
Mabala Noise: Why would artists sell their soul for R5 million? 8.8.2016
Five things you don’t know about Mabala Noise owner Reggie Nkabinde 7.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.