Premier Makhura’s government mansion to be sold

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced that the official premier’s residence in Bryanston is set to be sold.

This has been touted as a cost-cutting measure. The house was acquired by the state in 2004 for R11.4 million‚ and was renovated for a further R4 million.

To see a photo of the magnificent property, click here.

Makhura hasn’t been staying in the mansion for two years since taking over as premier from Nomvula Mokonyane. The current premier previously said the house could be be used to host “official business government engagements”. He decided to remain in his own home when he took office in 2014.

The Gauteng government’s official Twitter account states: “We are confident that the decision will save us a lot of money and help raise additional resources.”

The money raised will be used to fund a township economic revitalisation programme along with bursaries.