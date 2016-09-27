Robbers lock boy, 8, and domestic worker in bedroom

An eight-year-old boy fell victim to house robbers after he returned home from school in Dal Fouche, Springs, on the East Rand.

The boy arrived at the house at about 2pm on Friday after the domestic worker had already been locked up in the main bedroom and the house had been searched by three robbers, Springs Advertiser reported.

Before the boy returned from school, the domestic worker was busy outside when she heard a noise in the front of the premises.

Upon investigation, she found a man jumping the wall into their property.

The woman tried to run into the house, but was met by another man, armed with a firearm, before she reached the back door.

“The armed man pointed his gun at the woman and ordered her to keep quiet,” said Springs police spokesperson Amanda Greybe.

Both robbers pushed the woman inside the house, where she noticed a third robber in the living room.

The woman was taken to the main bedroom in the house and one of the intruders stayed with her and ordered her not to scream.

Greybe said he ransacked the bedroom and left, locking the woman inside.

During this time the woman heard the gate bell and knew it was the boy returning from school.

It is believed one of the robbers fetched the boy at the gate and locked him up with the woman.

“When it was quiet, the woman alerted the neighbours with her screams, and they came to their rescue,” Greybe said.

The suspects took two TV sets, three tablets, a cellphone and HP notebook, a playstation and a camera.

