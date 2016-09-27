Mbalula, Cassper lust after Minnie Dlamini’s hot bod

Minnie showed off her toned body in the dress she wore for a Tropika photoshoot. The star is set to host the game show in Seychelles in a few weeks. She is definitely bikini-ready, and a photo circulating on social media left no one in doubt of that.

READ THIS: WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

Cassper and Fikile Mbalula were quick to shower adulation on Minnie, with Cassper saying she was ‘perfection’ personified. Mbalula urged rapper Emtee to drop a song about the Zulu maiden just like he had about Pearl Thusi. The married minister isn’t shy to express his admiration for local celebrities, even nicknaming Thando Thabethe, ‘Thando Thabooty.’