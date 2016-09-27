menu
Celebrities 27.9.2016 02:32 pm

Mbalula, Cassper lust after Minnie Dlamini’s hot bod

Citizen Reporter
South African Sports Awards host Minnie Dlamini, centre, looks on as Minister of Sport and Recreation Fikile Mbalula, left, and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune present the Best Sports Star Award in Sandton, 30 November 2014. Picture: Refilwe Modise

South African Sports Awards host Minnie Dlamini, centre, looks on as Minister of Sport and Recreation Fikile Mbalula, left, and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune present the Best Sports Star Award in Sandton, 30 November 2014. Picture: Refilwe Modise

After dropping a pic of herself clad in a short pink dress, Minnie Dlamini’s famous admirers have come out singing her praises on social media.

Minnie showed off her toned body in the dress she wore for a Tropika photoshoot. The star is set to host the game show in Seychelles in a few weeks. She is definitely bikini-ready, and a photo circulating on social media left no one in doubt of that.

READ THIS: WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

Cassper and Fikile Mbalula were quick to shower adulation on Minnie, with Cassper saying she was ‘perfection’ personified. Mbalula urged rapper Emtee to drop a song about the Zulu maiden just like he had about Pearl Thusi. The married minister isn’t shy to express his admiration for local celebrities, even nicknaming Thando Thabethe, ‘Thando Thabooty.’

Shoot day for @mytropika 🎥💎 #TIOT7

A photo posted by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

Related Stories
Ooops! Cassper Nyovest uses wrong phone 26.9.2016
PIC: Cassper shows off his six-pack 26.9.2016
AKA ‘once tried to physically attack’ Ntsiki Mazwai 22.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.