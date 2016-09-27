Malajila plays down Sundowns rematch

The Zimbabwean marksman joined Wits from Sundowns this season as part of a swap deal involving Sibusiso Vilakazi, but insists there is no special feeling in playing Pitso Mosimane’s Brazilians.

‘Since I came to South African, every game I play, I want to win, and there is no difference in this game,” said Malajila on Tuesday.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I have to play to win, that is all.”

The 30 year-old striker adds that Wits are aware of weaknesses in the Sundowns side, even though the Brazilians will be favourites to win yet another trophy.

“I always want to look at our team first, we are preparing well and we know what we can offer. Maybe they know what we can offer, I think it will be a good game, but we know which areas to exploit come Saturday, and that is an advantage we will use. We have been winning, they have been winning and I think it will be a good, entertaining final.”