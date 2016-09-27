menu
Local News 27.9.2016 02:40 pm

Malajila plays down Sundowns rematch

Jonty Mark
Cuthbert Malajila of Bidvest Wits challenged by Thapelo Tshilo of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Bidvest Wits at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on September 13, 2016 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits striker Cuthbert Malajila says he has nothing to prove as he prepares to face his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium.

The Zimbabwean marksman joined Wits from Sundowns this season as part of a swap deal involving Sibusiso Vilakazi, but insists there is no special feeling in playing Pitso Mosimane’s Brazilians.

‘Since I came to South African, every game I play, I want to win, and there is no difference in this game,” said Malajila on Tuesday.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I have to play to win, that is all.”

The 30 year-old striker adds that Wits are aware of weaknesses in the Sundowns side, even though the Brazilians will be favourites to win yet another trophy.

“I always want to look at our team first, we are preparing well and we know what we can offer. Maybe they know what we can offer, I think it will be a good game, but we know which areas to exploit come Saturday, and that is an advantage we will use. We have been winning, they have been winning and I think it will be a good, entertaining final.”

