Gold smuggler arrested at Beitbridge border

A 45-year-old man has been arrested at the Beitbridge border trying to smuggle diamonds and gold, police said on Tuesday.

“The driver was instructed to drive to the scanner, but he refused, and the complainant insisted until this driver offered the complainant R200 so that the truck cannot be scanned,” said police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoape.

The truck was then escorted to the scanner. After a physical scan was conducted and undeclared goods were found, the suspect offered a higher bribe of R800.

Police said diamonds and gold were found covered with brown tape and toilet roll, said Ngoape. However, he did not say where the truck was from.

“The suspect was immediately arrested for bribery and possession of precious stones,” Ngoape said.

The suspect will appear before the Musina Magistrates’ Court soon, and police investigations are still continuing.

– African News Agency (ANA)