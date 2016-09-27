menu
National 27.9.2016 04:00 pm

VIDEO: ANC members allegedly assault DA councillors

Rorisang Kgosana
Two Tshwane councillors were allegedly attacked and assaulted by ANC members in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Two Tshwane councillors were allegedly attacked and assaulted by ANC members in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

According to Tshwane EFF chairperson Benjamin Disoloane, the ANC collected a mob to disrupt the sitting of the meeting at the Council Chambers.

Two Tshwane councillors were on their way to the police station after the two women were allegedly attacked and assaulted by ANC members before commencement of the council meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

Video by Rorisang Kgosana.

According to Tshwane Economic Freedom Fighters chairperson Benjamin Disoloane, the ANC collected a mob to disrupt the sitting of the meeting at the Council Chambers, who barricaded and eventually shattered the glass door at the entrance.

Metro police members dispersed the crowd with pepper spray.

Council-meeting

Heavy police presence in Pretoria where DA is holding its council meeting. Picture: Rorisang Kgosana

Disoloane said one of their members, Councillor Nthabiseng Masemola, was attacked and injured.

“Our councillors had to go through the same door that was barricaded. Unfortunately Masemola was attacked by the ANC mob. She was heavily bruised on her face and upper body,” he told The Citizen.

Democratic Alliance Councillor Elma Nel was enraged with anger, telling The Citizen she was slapped by an ANC councillor.

“I was slapped by an ANC councillor. He slapped me because I was taking a video and photos of the chaos outside. I am going to open a case against them,” she briefly said.

Disoloane said they would open a case of assault and intimidation against the Tshwane ANC.

“It is unclear why the ANC is doing that. We urge the unruly ANC to call their members not to fight our community and not to mess with our council. We are not going to tolerate this unruly ANC. They lost government in Tshwane and now they must enjoy their opposition bench,” he said.

Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena said the allegations were false.

“We do not know who those people are. They are members of the community and they are not linked to the ANC. We don’t know anything of our members assaulting other councillors.”

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za 

Related Stories
WATCH: SABC to announce ‘major decisions’ on Tuesday 27.9.2016
ANC Joburg spent R190m on travel – Mashaba 27.9.2016
The 8 most ‘bizarre’ September political moments 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.