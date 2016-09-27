VIDEO: ANC members allegedly assault DA councillors

Two Tshwane councillors were on their way to the police station after the two women were allegedly attacked and assaulted by ANC members before commencement of the council meeting in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

Video by Rorisang Kgosana.

According to Tshwane Economic Freedom Fighters chairperson Benjamin Disoloane, the ANC collected a mob to disrupt the sitting of the meeting at the Council Chambers, who barricaded and eventually shattered the glass door at the entrance.

Metro police members dispersed the crowd with pepper spray.

Disoloane said one of their members, Councillor Nthabiseng Masemola, was attacked and injured.

“Our councillors had to go through the same door that was barricaded. Unfortunately Masemola was attacked by the ANC mob. She was heavily bruised on her face and upper body,” he told The Citizen.

Democratic Alliance Councillor Elma Nel was enraged with anger, telling The Citizen she was slapped by an ANC councillor.

“I was slapped by an ANC councillor. He slapped me because I was taking a video and photos of the chaos outside. I am going to open a case against them,” she briefly said.

Disoloane said they would open a case of assault and intimidation against the Tshwane ANC.

“It is unclear why the ANC is doing that. We urge the unruly ANC to call their members not to fight our community and not to mess with our council. We are not going to tolerate this unruly ANC. They lost government in Tshwane and now they must enjoy their opposition bench,” he said.

Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena said the allegations were false.

“We do not know who those people are. They are members of the community and they are not linked to the ANC. We don’t know anything of our members assaulting other councillors.”

– rorisangk@citizen.co.za