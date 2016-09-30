School guard attacked with steel pipe

Two armed men took about 32 computers and 2 smart boards from a school recently in Vereeniging, Gauteng, and assaulted one of its security guards, Sedibeng Ster reports.

According to one of the guards, two armed men arrived late at night last week.

“There were two of us standing at a fire. The men told us to tell them where the other guards were, which was evident that they knew the two guards were not the only guards on the premises that night.

“They then tied our hands and proceeded to other classrooms, where the guards were. When they entered one of the classrooms, the guard who was inside asked them who they were and what they wanted. This was when they hacked his face with a steel pipe.

READ MORE: SA man who spent 13 years in UK jail for murder granted bail

“One of the guards also attempted to run away and go into some of the houses in Steelpark. One of the men carrying a gun chased him and said he would shoot if he did not stop running.”

The man said: “They punished me for trying to run away. They said that I thought I was clever and started beating me with the steel pipe all over my body.”

The men then collected all five guards and tied them up. The guards were then locked in a storeroom inside the school yard. “We tried to untie ourselves, but some of us had been tied with wire. We were in the storeroom for hours.”

The guards said they feared for their lives following the incident. “Our lives are in danger, and the worst part is that we cannot protect ourselves.” The school is said to have been without an alarm system for quite some time now.

Oupa Bodibe, the acting spokesperson for the Gauteng department of education, said: “We are aware of the burglary that took place at the school last week. The criminals accessed the school forcefully through the gates and cut the doors of two classes and the study centre. Thirty-two computers and two smarts boards were stolen. The matter has been reported to the police and a case of theft and damage to property has been opened.” Bodibe added the school had an alarm system installed and that fencing would be fortified with razor wire to strengthen the security at the school. Police spokesperson Captain Fikile Funda confirmed that a case of armed robbery was being investigated.

– Caxton News Service