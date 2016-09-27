menu
Police jailed for stealing dagga and copper

ANA
A man arrested awaits the judge to use his gavel to render a decision.

Two former police warrant officers and a student constable were sentenced to five years in jail by the Kimberley regional court for stealing police exhibits, including dagga, copper and aluminium.

Warrant officers Robert Sebeela, 48, and Moshe Monake, 43, and student constable Thapelo Morris, 28, have been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, four months after they were arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

The unit responded to a tip-off that police working at the Modderrivier Police Station were plotting to steal exhibits from the station’s store, Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said.

“Upon conducting a search on their premises, R6 400 worth of copper, aluminium to the value of R710 and dagga worth R5 125 was found,” he added.

The three men were each sentenced to five years for copper theft and six months for possession of marijuana. The sentences will run concurrently.

Northern Cape Hawks provincial head Major-General Kholekile Galawe said he hoped the jail sentences served as a deterrent.

“We sincerely hope that this sends a strong warning to all men and woman in blue as well as all civil servants to put the country first over self-interest.”

African News Agency (ANA)

