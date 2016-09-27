Life’s too short to wait for ‘special occasions’

Special occasions. Can someone please explain to me how this phrase came about, as it rubs me up the wrong way. The first time I heard it, I was as a young boy, and I had visited a schoolmate’s place. When dinner time came, I asked his mom why we could not use the expensive-looking china, in her “room-divider”, which did not divide the room at all! She said that was meant for “special occasions” when important people visited. Eh, was I not important enough as a visitor? Strike one.

Then in my teens I had a friend whose dad owned vintage cars, and during one of my school holiday visits, we asked him to take us for a spin in one of his beauties. He immediately let us know that they were reserved for “special occasions”. Strike Two.

A few years ago while studying in the Republic of the Cape, a friend of mine told me I could not use a tie of his for an interview. You can guess the reason. Strike Three.

Life is way too short to store things for special occasions, and quite frankly, you never know if you will get to that “special occasion”. What if you are hit by a bus? I suppose then the special occasion will be your funeral? Almost everywhere I go I hear people either denying themselves or others in the name of “special occasions.” Parents tell this to their kids, couples say it to each other, and I heard a colleague talking about wearing a certain underwear for a “special occasion”.

Let us make today and every day after that a special occasion. If you feel like braaing on a random Tuesday, do not wait for Heritage Day to do so. If you have fancy plates and glasses that only get used when the preacher visits, I say, use them tonight. I cannot wait to start seeing people do things they have always thought need special occasions, instead of making every day a special and memorable occasion.

Imagine if we had a nation full of people who take every day as their last. We would have solutions to a lot of the social ills that are facing us.

So who is going to see this as a special enough occasion and come up with a solution?