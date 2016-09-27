menu
Columns 27.9.2016 04:05 pm

Life’s too short to wait for ‘special occasions’

Thamsanqa Mkwanazi
Thamsanqa Mkwanazi.

Thamsanqa Mkwanazi.

Life is way too short to save things for special occasions, and quite frankly, you can never know if you will get to that ‘special occasion’.

Special occasions. Can someone please explain to me how this phrase came about, as it rubs me up the wrong way. The first time I heard it, I was as a young boy, and I had visited a schoolmate’s place. When dinner time came, I asked his mom why we could not use the expensive-looking china, in her “room-divider”, which did not divide the room at all! She said that was meant for “special occasions” when important people visited. Eh, was I not important enough as a visitor? Strike one.

Then in my teens I had a friend whose dad owned vintage cars, and during one of my school holiday visits, we asked him to take us for a spin in one of his beauties. He immediately let us know that they were reserved for “special occasions”. Strike Two.

A few years ago while studying in the Republic of the Cape, a friend of mine told me I could not use a tie of his for an interview. You can guess the reason. Strike Three.

Life is way too short to store things for special occasions, and quite frankly, you never know if you will get to that “special occasion”. What if you are hit by a bus? I suppose then the special occasion will be your funeral? Almost everywhere I go I hear people either denying themselves or others in the name of “special occasions.” Parents tell this to their kids, couples say it to each other, and I heard a colleague talking about wearing a certain underwear for a “special occasion”.

Let us make today and every day after that a special occasion. If you feel like braaing on a random Tuesday, do not wait for Heritage Day to do so. If you have fancy plates and glasses that only get used when the preacher visits, I say, use them tonight. I cannot wait to start seeing people do things they have always thought need special occasions, instead of making every day a special and memorable occasion.

Imagine if we had a nation full of people who take every day as their last. We would have solutions to a lot of the social ills that are facing us.

So who is going to see this as a special enough occasion and come up with a solution?

 

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite
Africa

Pics: Wedding at a Shoprite

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were
Phakaaathi

Stars looking to sign Zesco’s Were

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten
Eish!

WATCH: Man tries to take selfie with snake, gets bitten

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee
Celebrities

Julius Malema claps hands for Black Coffee

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager
Celebrities

WATCH: Black Coffee apologises for slapping AKA’s manager

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager
Entertainment

WATCH: Black Coffee slaps AKA’s manager

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan
National

Repo men ready to pounce on Zuma’s biggest fan

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.